Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)

OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

204.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs205.65
Open
Rs205.65
Day's High
Rs206.45
Day's Low
Rs202.70
Volume
508,124
Avg. Vol
585,918
52-wk High
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75

About

Omaxe Limited is engaged in real estate activities. The Company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure facilities, which include housing and real estate development. Its segments include Real Estate, Construction and Others. The Real Estate segment is engaged in promotion, construction, development and sale of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs36,168.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 182.90
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about OMAX.NS

BRIEF-India's Omaxe says Sunil Goel resigns as joint MD

Sept 28 Omaxe Ltd * Says Sunil Goel, joint managing director of co, resigns Source text - http://bit.ly/2wlnPrb Further company coverage:

28 Sep 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates