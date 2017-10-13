BRIEF-Old Mutual completes stake sale in life insurance JV to Kotak Mahindra Bank * COMPLETED SALE OF 26% STAKE IN KOTAK MAHINDRA OLD MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE TO ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 4-Dividend return and credit rating hint bolster Tesco's recovery * Shares fall as much as 4 percent (Adds detail from media briefing, updates shares)

Tesco's first dividend since 2014 crisis cements recovery LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said it would pay a dividend for the first time in three years, signalling further progress in its recovery from crisis under Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

Old Mutual sets deadline for bids for Buxton funds business -sources LONDON, Sept 14 Suitors for Old Mutual's asset management arm run by veteran British investor Richard Buxton have until Sept. 29 to submit tentative bids for the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

MEDIA-Fund manager Buxton to lead Old Mutual buyout - Sky News LONDON, Sept 2 -- Source link: (http://news.sky.com/story/star-city-fund-manager-buxton-to-lead-25bn-old-mutual-buyout-11017065) -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by London bureau)

BRIEF-Barclays Africa says Old Mutual acquires interest in ordinary shares * HAS RECEIVED FORMAL NOTIFICATION THAT OLD MUTUAL HAS, IN AGGREGATE, ACQUIRED AN INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO

Old Mutual to list not sell businesses next year in break-up LONDON Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual aims to list two divisions rather than sell them as it pursues a plan to split into four parts by the end of next year.

