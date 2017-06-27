Omnia Holdings Ltd (OMNJ.J)
OMNJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,260.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-78.00 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
14,338.00
Open
14,181.00
Day's High
14,325.00
Day's Low
14,180.00
Volume
25,702
Avg. Vol
125,679
52-wk High
19,500.00
52-wk Low
12,801.00
About
Omnia Holdings Limited offers products and services to the mining industry; produces and distributes granular, liquid and specialty fertilizers, and distributes specialty, functional and effect chemicals and polymers. The Company has operations throughout the Republic of South Africa (RSA) and Africa, as well as in Australasia,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R10,031.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|68.95
|Dividend:
|180.00
|Yield (%):
|2.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Omnia looks at acquisitions to spur growth after profit drop
* Seeks growth opportunities to boost chemicals business (Recasts with chemical division)
South African chemicals maker Omnia profit drops against tough economic backdrop
June 27 South African diversified chemicals maker Omnia Holdings' full-year profit dropped 7 percent as a tough economic environment hit its mining and chemicals divisions, the company said on Tuesday.