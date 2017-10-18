Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)
171.60INR
3:48pm IST
Rs-0.55 (-0.32%)
Rs172.15
Rs172.65
Rs173.35
Rs170.55
288,596
674,082
Rs212.00
Rs155.30
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs2,231,058.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|12,833.24
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|3.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, ONGC team up to share infrastructure - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's ONGC plans to raise oil output by 4 MT by 2020 - PTI in Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's ONGC to call bids to raise output of ageing oilfields - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's ONGC running out of time on ultra-deep gas find - Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC
* Says L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC
Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration
NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.
MEDIA-India's ONGC finds evidence of hydrocarbon reserves in Kutch offshore basin - Financial Express
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-India's ONGC says ONGC Videsh acquired participating interest in petroleum exploration license 0037 offshore Namibia
* ONGC Videsh completed acquisition of 30 pct participating interest in petroleum exploration license 0037 offshore Namibia Source text: http://bit.ly/2wxdTe6 Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's ONGC to go for bridge loan to fund HPCL deal - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-India's ONGC appoints Shashi Shanker as chairman, MD
* Shashi Shanker appointed as chairman & MD of co w.e.f. Oct 01 Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNulLj Further company coverage: