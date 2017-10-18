Edition:
India

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.NS)

ONGC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

171.70INR
3:57pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs172.05
Open
Rs172.90
Day's High
Rs173.40
Day's Low
Rs170.55
Volume
4,126,469
Avg. Vol
7,574,656
52-wk High
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs155.20

Chart for

About

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited is a global energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Company's segments include Exploration & Production (E&P), and Refining. The Company's geographical segments include operations in two categories: In... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs2,231,058.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 12,833.24
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 3.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about ONGC.NS

MEDIA-India's Reliance Industries, ONGC team up to share infrastructure - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

9:35am IST

MEDIA-India's ONGC plans to raise oil output by 4 MT by 2020 - PTI in Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

9:26am IST

MEDIA-India's ONGC to call bids to raise output of ageing oilfields - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

18 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's ONGC running out of time on ultra-deep gas find - Business Line

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​

* Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​

11 Oct 2017

Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 billion in new exploration

NEW DELHI Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Ltd, will invest 300 billion rupees ($4.6 billion) in exploration projects off India's east coast and in the onshore fields of Barmer in the west, its acting CEO said.

09 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's ONGC finds evidence of hydrocarbon reserves in Kutch offshore basin - Financial Express

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's ONGC says ‍ONGC Videsh acquired participating interest in petroleum exploration license 0037 offshore Namibia​

* ‍ONGC Videsh completed acquisition of 30 pct participating interest in petroleum exploration license 0037 offshore Namibia​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2wxdTe6 Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

MEDIA-India's ONGC to go for bridge loan to fund HPCL deal - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's ONGC appoints Shashi Shanker as chairman, MD

* Shashi Shanker appointed as chairman & MD of co w.e.f. Oct 01‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xNulLj Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017
» More ONGC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates