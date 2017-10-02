BRIEF-Ontex announces investment for new production site in Poland * ONTEX ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT FOR NEW PRODUCTION SITE IN POLAND

BRIEF-Ontex enters into a new credit facilities agreement * ‍HAS ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT FACILITIES AGREEMENT WITH ITS BANKS FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 900 MILLION IN TOTAL.​

UPDATE 1-Belgian diaper maker Ontex misses Q2 consensus, shares slide July 27 Belgian diaper maker Ontex posted a 12.8 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Thursday, but its shares fell after it missed analysts' expectations due to weaker-than-expected demand and rising raw material costs.

BRIEF-Ontex Group H1 adjusted net profit of EUR 71.5 million, up 8.8% yoy * ‍H1 REPORTED REVENUE UP 22%: LFL REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL 5 DIVISIONS AND 3 CATEGORIES​