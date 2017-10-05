Edition:
Orange SA (ORAN.PA)

ORAN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

13.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€13.65
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,873,105
52-wk High
€15.80
52-wk Low
€13.09

About

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company's segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International... (more)

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): €36,801.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,660.06
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 4.70

Orange's copper network rental costs to drop in 2018-regulator

PARIS, Oct 5 Iliad, Bouygues Telecom and SFR Group are likely to see the monthly rent they pay to access Orange's fixed copper network drop in 2018, according to proposals from French telecoms regulator Arcep on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

Orange to launch online banking service on Nov. 2

PARIS French telecoms group Orange plans to launch an online banking service on Nov. 2 as it seeks to add another source of revenue to its core services.

03 Oct 2017

European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU

BRUSSELS European Union lawmakers have dashed large telecoms companies' hopes for lighter regulation as part of efforts to encourage investment in superfast internet networks.

03 Oct 2017

France's Orange CEO sees little prospects for pan-European mergers: Les Echos

PARIS The chief executive of French telecoms company Orange said he did not see at present opportunities for large pan-European mergers and ruled out buying a stake in media group Vivendi, according to remarks published on Thursday.

29 Sep 2017

Orange Egypt to receive 4G frequency on Thursday

CAIRO, Sept 27 Orange Egypt is set to receive the wireless frequency it needs to deliver 4G mobile services on Thursday, the company said.

27 Sep 2017
