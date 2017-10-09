Edition:
Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)

ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

113.75INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs113.30
Open
Rs113.90
Day's High
Rs114.20
Day's Low
Rs112.10
Volume
1,346,885
Avg. Vol
2,560,080
52-wk High
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80

About

Oriental Bank of Commerce is a scheduled commercial bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Corporate/Wholesale banking, Retail banking and Other banking business operations. The Treasury Operations segment consists of dealing in securities and money market operations. The Corporate/Wholesale Banking segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.47
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs42,752.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 346.17
Dividend: 0.70
Yield (%): 0.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about ORBC.NS

BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans

** Mid-sized Indian state-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct in early trade

09 Oct 2017

Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

MUMBAI Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd, a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

08 Oct 2017

India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans

MUMBAI, Oct 8 Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd , a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).

08 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 19

Sep 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11771.00 NSE 53170.50 ============= TOTAL 64941.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

19 Sep 2017

Nifty, Sensex end lower; financial stocks drag

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp dragged both indexes amid investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement this week.

19 Sep 2017

India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag

Sept 19 India's NSE index hit a record high on Tuesday before erasing gains to trade slightly lower, dragged down by market heavyweights such as ITC Ltd.

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank Of Commerce cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 pct

Sept 8 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd * Says cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 5

Sep 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11242.30 NSE 42668.50 ============= TOTAL 53910.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce defers private placement of bonds​

* Says ‍to defer private placement of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2wk2Jg0 Further company coverage:

22 Aug 2017
