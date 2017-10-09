Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)
113.75INR
3:46pm IST
Rs0.45 (+0.40%)
Rs113.30
Rs113.90
Rs114.20
Rs112.10
1,346,885
2,560,080
Rs191.00
Rs101.80
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs42,752.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|346.17
|Dividend:
|0.70
|Yield (%):
|0.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BUZZ-India's Oriental Bank of Commerce falls; cenbank starts corrective action over bad loans
** Mid-sized Indian state-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd falls as much as 4.3 pct in early trade
Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
MUMBAI Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd, a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).
India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
MUMBAI, Oct 8 Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd , a mid-sized Indian state-run lender, said the nation's central bank has initiated "prompt corrective action" against the bank over its high amount of net non-performing assets (NPA).
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 19
Sep 19 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11771.00 NSE 53170.50 ============= TOTAL 64941.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
Nifty, Sensex end lower; financial stocks drag
Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday as financial stocks such as Housing Development Finance Corp dragged both indexes amid investor caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement this week.
India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag
Sept 19 India's NSE index hit a record high on Tuesday before erasing gains to trade slightly lower, dragged down by market heavyweights such as ITC Ltd.
BRIEF-Oriental Bank Of Commerce cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 pct
Sept 8 Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd * Says cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 5
Sep 5 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 11242.30 NSE 42668.50 ============= TOTAL 53910.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce defers private placement of bonds
* Says to defer private placement of basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says intends to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 billion rupees via pvt placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2wk2Jg0 Further company coverage: