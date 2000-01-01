Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (ORCL.NS)
ORCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,508.85INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-42.10 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs3,550.95
Open
Rs3,550.00
Day's High
Rs3,551.00
Day's Low
Rs3,491.25
Volume
18,646
Avg. Vol
23,000
52-wk High
Rs4,088.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,808.40
About
Oracle Financial Services Software Limited develops, sells and markets computer software, computer systems, and provides consultancy and other information technology related activities. The Company offers banking products, business consulting services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Its segments include Product... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs306,980.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|85.31
|Dividend:
|170.00
|Yield (%):
|4.72