Edition:
India

L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

185.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€185.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
550,080
52-wk High
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50

Chart for

About

L'Oreal SA is a France-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops the business activities of the L'Oreal Group (Group) in the country or region in which they are located. The Company's non-core activities include insurance, reinsurance and banking. The Company’s Cosmetics Division is organized into... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €101,199.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 559.88
Dividend: 3.30
Yield (%): 1.83

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about OREP.PA

L'Oreal CEO foresees no changes in the shareholding of the company

PARIS L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday he did not foresee changes in the shareholding structure of the French cosmetics group following the death of major shareholder Lillian Bettencourt last month.

20 Oct 2017

L'Oreal CEO foresees no changes in the shareholding of the company

PARIS, Oct 20 L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said on Friday he did not foresee changes in the shareholding structure of the French cosmetics group following the death of major shareholder Lillian Bettencourt last month.

20 Oct 2017

CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake

LONDON Buyout fund CVC Capital Partners' strategic opportunities platform and the L'Oreal family's Tethys Invest have entered exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in France's Sebia, the companies said on Thursday.

12 Oct 2017

CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake

LONDON, Oct 12 Buyout fund CVC Capital Partners' strategic opportunities platform and the L'Oreal family's Tethys Invest have entered exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in France's Sebia, the companies said on Thursday.

12 Oct 2017

Criticised for overlooking slavery risks, L'Oreal keeps eye on mica, executive says

BOGOTA, Oct 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - French cosmetics giant L'Oreal SA said on Thursday it has "zero tolerance" for forced labor in its supply chain and keeps a close eye on its mineral mica sources after a report criticised the company for failing to disclose slavery risks in its operations.

06 Oct 2017

L'Oreal, cosmetics rivals to appeal Greek anti-trust fines

PARIS, Oct 5 L'Oreal said on Thursday it would appeal a 2.6 million euro ($3 million) fine imposed by Greece's competition authority, which ruled that the French cosmetics company and several of its rivals were fixing prices.

05 Oct 2017

Brazil's Natura taps David Boynton as The Body Shop CEO

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Brazilian cosmetics company Natura Cosméticos SA tapped David Boynton as chief executive officer of Britain's The Body Shop, according to a securities filing on Friday.

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Bettencourt Meyers family holds 33.2 pct of L'Oreal capital - AMF

* Bettencourt Meyers family in total holds 33.2 percent of L'Oreal capital - AMF filing

26 Sep 2017

Fitch Affirms L'Oreal SA at 'F1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed L'Oreal SA's (L'Oreal) Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and commercial paper (CP) programme at 'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed L'Oreal USA Inc's CP programme, guaranteed by L'Oreal SA, at 'F1+'. The rating reflects L'Oreal's strong market position as the largest beauty company globally and robust financial profile supported by low leverage and superior financial fle

26 Sep 2017

Nestle says approach to L'Oreal stake unchanged

ZURICH Nestle said on Tuesday its approach to its 23 percent stake in French cosmetics firm L'Oreal was unchanged after the death of L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt last week triggered speculation of an ownership shake-up.

26 Sep 2017
» More OREP.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates