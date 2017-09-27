Edition:
Orpea SA (ORP.PA)

ORP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

102.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€102.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
95,280
52-wk High
€107.35
52-wk Low
€70.36

About

Orpea SA is a France-based company that is engaged in the operations of retirement homes, outpatient and rehabilitation clinics, and psychiatric care. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Clinea, the Company also offers a range of other services, from outpatient treatment, post-operation care and physical therapy, to nursing,

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,391.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 60.61
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.95

Latest News about ORP.PA

BRIEF-Orpea H1 EBITDA up 17.4 percent at 258.8 million euros

* H1 EBITDA EUR 258.8 MILLION, UP 17.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Orpea expands into Brazil and Portugal and redeems early its ORNANE 2020 bonds​

* ‍ANNOUNCES TODAY ITS EXPANSION INTO BRAZIL AND PORTUGAL AND EARLY REDEMPTION OF ITS ORNANE 2020 BONDS​

04 Sep 2017

REFILE-BRIEF-Orpea reports 10.5 pct growth in H1 revenues, confirms target

* ROBUST INCREASE OF +10.5% IN H1 2017 REVENUES TO €1,525.9M‍​

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-HNA elderly care service announces partnership with Orpea to expand dementia care program

* SAYS PARTNERING WITH FRANCE'S ORPEA SA TO EXPAND AND PROMOTE HNA ELDERLY CARE SERVICE'S DEMENTIA CARE PROGRAM Source text: http://prn.to/2sxAoBS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Orpea Q1 revenue rises by 10.5 pct to 751.7 million euros

* Strong growth of 10.5 pct in Q1 2017 revenue to EUR 751.7 million

02 May 2017
