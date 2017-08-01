Orient Paper and Industries Ltd (ORPP.NS)
ORPP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
100.15INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Orient Paper & Industries Limited is engaged in manufacturing of pulp and paper, electric lighting equipment and electrical fans. The Company's segments include Paper, Electrical Consumer Durables and Others. The Paper segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp, paper and board, and chemicals. The Electrical Consumer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,640.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|212.19
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|119.21
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.28
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter profit 80.9 million rupees versus loss of 43.4 million rupees year ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 12
BRIEF-India's Orient Paper & Industries March-qtr profit rises
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.50 per equity share