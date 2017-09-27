Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)
ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs154.25
Open
Rs156.25
Day's High
Rs158.00
Day's Low
Rs151.00
Volume
68,800
Avg. Vol
76,366
52-wk High
Rs166.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.55
About
Orient Refractories Limited is engaged in manufacturing refractories and monolithics items, and trading of refractory items. The Company's geographical segments include India and Outside India. The Company is a globally operating supplier of refractory products, systems and services for steel industries. Its product range... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs17,840.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|120.14
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.68
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Orient Refractories gets shareholders' nod for appointing Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO
* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Parmod Sagar as MD, CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2wkALgK Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories June-qtr PAT falls
* June quarter PAT 163 million rupees versus profit of 174.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories approved re-appointment of Parmod Sagar as MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Parmod Sagar as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO)
BRIEF-India's Orient Refractories March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 177 million rupees versus 163.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Orient Refractories seeks members' nod for ratifying limit for material related party transaction with RHI, AG
* Seeks members' nod for ratifying limit for material related party transaction with RHI, AG for 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: