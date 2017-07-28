Edition:
About

Norbord Inc. is a Canada-based producer of wood-based panels. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of panelboards and related products used in the construction of new homes or the renovation and repair of existing structures. Its geographic segments include North America and Europe. It also... (more)

BRIEF-Norbord reports second quarter 2017 results increases quarterly dividend

* Norbord Inc - ‍declared quarterly dividend of C$0.50 per share for shareholders of record on September 1, 2017 - an increase of C$0.20​

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production

* Norbord's 100 Mile House, British Columbia OSB mill resumes production

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Norbord secures wood allocation for Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill

* Norbord - Quebec Minister Of Forests, Wildlife and Parks granted co wood allocation for curtailed Chambord, Quebec OSB Mill to take effect April 1, 2018

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Norbord reports Q1 EPS $0.57

* Norbord reports first quarter 2017 results; increases variable dividend level

02 May 2017
