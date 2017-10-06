BRIEF-J.C. Flowers discloses 21.54 pct stake in OneSavings Bank- filing * J. CHRISTOPHER FLOWERS DISCLOSES 21.54 PERCENT STAKE IN CO- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-JC Flowers sells 8 pct stake in Onesavings Bank for 75 mln pounds * Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co have sold 20 million shares in Onesavings Bank, representing around 8 pct of the share capital

BRIEF-Block trade-OneSavings Bank Plc-Bookrunner launches accelerated bookbuild offering of about 20 mln shares * Block Trade-OneSavings Bank Plc- bookrunner launches accelerated bookbuild offering of about 20 million existing shares in OneSavings Bank Plc​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

UPDATE 1-Britain's OneSavings looks to professional landlords for growth Aug 24 OneSavings Bank said its focus on bigger, professional landlords helped drive a surge in buy-to-let applications during the first half of 2017, even as the broader market has lost its sheen for amateur landlords due to tax and regulatory changes.

Britain's OneSavings Bank reports 20 pct jump in first-half profit Aug 24 OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 20 percent jump in first-half underlying pretax profit and said the impact of regulation, including additional requirements for specialist underwriting, would shift buy-to-let activity towards the lender's target market.

BRIEF-OneSavings Bank posts H1 underlying pretax profit of 78.4 million pounds * H1 UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT 78.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 65.3 MILLION POUNDS IN H1 2016

BRIEF-Onesavings Bank appoints David Weymouth as chairman * ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DAVID WEYMOUTH AS CHAIRMAN, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017

BRIEF-JC Flowers sells 10 pct stake in OneSavings Bank for 110 mln stg * Funds managed and advised by J.C. Flowers & Co. have sold 25,000,000 shares in OneSavings Bank PLC, representing approx. 10 pct of share capital

BRIEF-JC Flowers funds to sell about 24.3 mln shares in OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner * OneSavings Bank - Bookrunner says accelerated bookbuild offering of about 24.3 mln existing shares in OneSavings Bank plc