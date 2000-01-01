On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)
OTB.L on London Stock Exchange
445.00GBp
4:13pm IST
445.00GBp
4:13pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.50 (-0.56%)
-2.50 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
447.50
447.50
Open
450.00
450.00
Day's High
450.00
450.00
Day's Low
442.25
442.25
Volume
196,671
196,671
Avg. Vol
293,722
293,722
52-wk High
482.82
482.82
52-wk Low
200.25
200.25
About
On the Beach Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online travel agent. The Company operates in two segments: Core and International. The Company's core segment conducts its activity through the United Kingdom Website (UK). The Company's international segment conducts its activity through Swedish Website (eBeach.se). The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£552.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.43
|Dividend:
|0.90
|Yield (%):
|--