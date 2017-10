About

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS, formerly Otokar Otobus Karoseri Sanayi AS, is a Turkey-based company engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial, public transportation and military vehicles. Its product range covers such categories, as Buses, comprising Centro C, Navigo C, Vectico C, Kent C, Navigo U, Vectio... ( more