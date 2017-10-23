Edition:
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT.CA)

OTMT.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

0.76EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£0.76
Open
£0.76
Day's High
£0.78
Day's Low
£0.75
Volume
25,158,586
Avg. Vol
36,248,030
52-wk High
£0.96
52-wk Low
£0.53

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT) is an Egypt-based joint stock company engaged in the telecommunications industry sector. The Company provides, through its subsidiaries, a range of prepaid and postpaid voice and data telecommunication services; owns, manages and develops Internet portals; offers publisher... (more)

Beta: 1.49
Market Cap(Mil.): £3,934.27
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,245.69
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 12.00

BRIEF-OTMT board approves contribution to establish Egyptian joint stock company

Oct 23 ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT to subscribe 52 pct preferred shares in Riza Capital

Aug 15 ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING SAE

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT H1 consol profit rises

Aug 15 ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING

15 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT Q1 consol profit rises

July 9 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding

09 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share

May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016

07 May 2017

BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit

May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding

07 May 2017
