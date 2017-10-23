Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT.CA)
OTMT.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
0.76EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
£0.76
Open
£0.76
Day's High
£0.78
Day's Low
£0.75
Volume
25,158,586
Avg. Vol
36,248,030
52-wk High
£0.96
52-wk Low
£0.53
About
Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT) is an Egypt-based joint stock company engaged in the telecommunications industry sector. The Company provides, through its subsidiaries, a range of prepaid and postpaid voice and data telecommunication services; owns, manages and develops Internet portals; offers publisher... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.49
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£3,934.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,245.69
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|12.00
Financials
BRIEF-OTMT board approves contribution to establish Egyptian joint stock company
Oct 23 ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING
BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT to subscribe 52 pct preferred shares in Riza Capital
Aug 15 ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING SAE
BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT H1 consol profit rises
Aug 15 ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING
BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT Q1 consol profit rises
July 9 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding
BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
BRIEF-Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding