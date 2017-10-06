Edition:
About

OTP Bank Nyrt is a Hungary-based commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are structured into three business segments: Retail, Corporate and Private banking. The Retail banking segment is involved in account management, bankcards and electronic services through telephone, mobile phone and Internet. The Corporate banking segment... (more)

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): Ft2,885,400.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 280.00
Dividend: 192.49
Yield (%): 1.87

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Hungary's OTP Bank aims to boost Romanian market share to up to 8 pct - report

BUCHAREST, Oct 6 Hungary's OTP Bank aims to boost its market share in Romania to up to 8 percent, OTP Group Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi was quoted as saying in a media report on Friday.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-OTP sees 15 pct ROE in coming yrs - Deputy CEO

Oct 5 OTP Bank Nyrt Deputy CEO Laszlo Wolf tells conference:

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-OTP to buy five or more banks in next two years - BBG

Oct 2 OTP Bank Zrt CEO Sandor Csanyi tells Bloomberg in interview:

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank affirms 2017 ROE guidance –deputy CEO

* Affirms 2017 return on equity guidance of over 15 percent after Q2 results –deputy CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hungary OTP Bank Q2 net profit HUF 80.7 bln, up 12 pct y/y

* Q2 net profit 80.7 billion forints ($311.04 million), up 12 percent y/y

11 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Greece's National Bank sells Serbian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank

Aug 4 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank said on Friday it is to sell its wholly-owned Serbian operations to OTP Serbia, a subsidiary of Hungary's OTP Bank, as part of a restructuring plan agreed with European regulators.

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank to buy National Bank of Greece's Serbian business

* Says in statement to buy National Bank of Greece's Vojvodjanska banka unit in Serbia

04 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share

* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca -statement

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share

* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca - statement

27 Jul 2017

Romania - Factors to watch on July 24

BUCHAREST, July 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

24 Jul 2017
