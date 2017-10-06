OTP Bank Nyrt (OTPB.BU)
10,660.00HUF
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
10,660.00 Ft
--
--
--
--
438,951
10,760.00 Ft
7,656.00 Ft
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.30
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Ft2,885,400.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|280.00
|Dividend:
|192.49
|Yield (%):
|1.87
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Hungary's OTP Bank aims to boost Romanian market share to up to 8 pct - report
BUCHAREST, Oct 6 Hungary's OTP Bank aims to boost its market share in Romania to up to 8 percent, OTP Group Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi was quoted as saying in a media report on Friday.
BRIEF-OTP sees 15 pct ROE in coming yrs - Deputy CEO
Oct 5 OTP Bank Nyrt Deputy CEO Laszlo Wolf tells conference:
BRIEF-OTP to buy five or more banks in next two years - BBG
Oct 2 OTP Bank Zrt CEO Sandor Csanyi tells Bloomberg in interview:
BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank affirms 2017 ROE guidance –deputy CEO
* Affirms 2017 return on equity guidance of over 15 percent after Q2 results –deputy CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
BRIEF-Hungary OTP Bank Q2 net profit HUF 80.7 bln, up 12 pct y/y
* Q2 net profit 80.7 billion forints ($311.04 million), up 12 percent y/y
UPDATE 1-Greece's National Bank sells Serbian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank
Aug 4 Greece's second-largest lender National Bank said on Friday it is to sell its wholly-owned Serbian operations to OTP Serbia, a subsidiary of Hungary's OTP Bank, as part of a restructuring plan agreed with European regulators.
BRIEF-Hungary's OTP Bank to buy National Bank of Greece's Serbian business
* Says in statement to buy National Bank of Greece's Vojvodjanska banka unit in Serbia
UPDATE 1-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share
* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca -statement
BRIEF-OTP Bank buys Banca Romaneasca to boost Romania market share
* Signed agreement with National Bank of Greece to purchase Banca Romaneasca - statement
Romania - Factors to watch on July 24
BUCHAREST, July 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.