Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO)

PAAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$21.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
210,717
52-wk High
$27.99
52-wk Low
$18.70

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company's segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.15
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,676.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 153.18
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 0.57

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about PAAS.TO

BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

* Orex announces joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Maverix Metals announces signing of $20 mln credit agreement

* Maverix Metals announces signing of US$20,000,000 credit agreement and exercise of participation rights by Pan American Silver

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver

* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Pan American Silver announces qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Pan American Silver announces unaudited net earnings of $20.0 million ($0.13 per share) for the first quarter of 2017

10 May 2017

BRIEF-Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold

* Total consideration for cose transaction is $15 million, of which $7.5 million is deferred

25 Apr 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Coeur Mining Inc (CDE.N) $8.31 -0.06
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO) $26.39 +0.59
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) $8.83 --
SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO) $12.39 -0.02
Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM.TO) $3.28 --

