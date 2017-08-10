Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)
PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
19,650.05INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs19,000.90
Open
Rs19,200.00
Day's High
Rs19,699.00
Day's Low
Rs19,025.10
Volume
12,663
Avg. Vol
13,615
52-wk High
Rs19,699.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30
About
Page Industries Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of garments. The Company offers knitted garments. The Company offers a range of products for men, women and children. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Jockey products. The Company holds license of SPEEDO, an... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs212,198.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11.15
|Dividend:
|25.00
|Yield (%):
|0.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct
* Page industries ltd - profit in March quarter last year was 566.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.44 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: