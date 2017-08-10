Edition:
India

Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,650.05INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs649.15 (+3.42%)
Prev Close
Rs19,000.90
Open
Rs19,200.00
Day's High
Rs19,699.00
Day's Low
Rs19,025.10
Volume
12,663
Avg. Vol
13,615
52-wk High
Rs19,699.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30

Chart for

About

Page Industries Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of garments. The Company offers knitted garments. The Company offers a range of products for men, women and children. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Jockey products. The Company holds license of SPEEDO, an... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.74
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs212,198.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 11.15
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 0.53

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

Latest News about PAGE.NS

BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct

* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Page Industries March-qtr profit rises about 18 pct

* Page industries ltd - profit in March quarter last year was 566.7 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.44 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017
» More PAGE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates