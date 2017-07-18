Edition:
India

Parag Milk Foods Ltd (PAMF.NS)

PAMF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

275.35INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.50 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs272.85
Open
Rs281.00
Day's High
Rs281.00
Day's Low
Rs272.50
Volume
180,383
Avg. Vol
236,853
52-wk High
Rs327.20
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Chart for

About

Parag Milk Foods Limited is engaged in manufacturing and processing of milk and milk products. The Company offers a range of products, which include cheese, ghee, whey proteins, paneer, curd, yoghurt, milk products, liquid milk, milk-based beverages and milk powders. The Company's brands include Gowardhan, under which traditiona... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,029.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 84.11
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.19

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about PAMF.NS

BRIEF-RBI adds Parag Milk Foods to foreign investment caution list

* Monitoring of foreign investment by FII/FPIs under PIS in Indian companies - incorporation in caution list – Parag Milk Foods Ltd ‍​

18 Jul 2017
» More PAMF.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates