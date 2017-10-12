Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)
Pan African Resources PLC is a precious metals producer engaged in mining. The Company operates through six segments: Barberton Mines, located in Barberton South Africa, derives revenue from sale of gold to South African financial institutions; Evander Gold Mining Proprietary Limited and Evander Gold Mines Limited (collectively... (more)
UPDATE 1-Protests halt Pan African Resources gold project in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 12 Construction of Pan African Resources 1.7 billion rand ($126 million) project in South Africa to produce gold from mine dumps has been halted the past two days because of protests and assaults on its workers, its CEO said on Thursday.