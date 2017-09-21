BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies confirms name change to Paragon Banking * CONFIRMS NAME CHANGE TOOK PLACE ON SEP 21, IS NOW PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

British lender Paragon to reorganise business lines LONDON, Sept 21 Britain's Paragon Group of Companies said on Thursday it was reorganising its business lines to accelerate its transformation into a diversified banking group and improve efficiency.

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26 July 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.07 pct ahead of the cash market open.

UK lender Paragon lending rises $750 mln in third quarter LONDON, July 26 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

BRIEF-Paragon Group ‍completes 50.0 mln pounds extension to share buy-back programme​ * Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016​

UPDATE 1-UK lender Paragon's H1 profit drops, but buy-to-let pipeline robust May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.

