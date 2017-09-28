Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)
PBH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
104.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
104.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$104.05
$104.05
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
64,747
64,747
52-wk High
$104.41
$104.41
52-wk Low
$62.94
$62.94
About
Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company's segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.89
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,427.96
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|29.93
|Dividend:
|0.34
|Yield (%):
|1.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Pendragon says for year to date revenue is up 6.7 pct
* PENDRAGON PLC - REMAIN COMMITTED TO OUR STRATEGIC GOAL TO DOUBLE USED CAR REVENUE OVER FIVE YEARS TO 2021
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods
* Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods
BRIEF-Premium Brands acquires Ontario based Leadbetter Foods
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Leadbetter Foods
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.52
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.