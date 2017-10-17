UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino cools talk of Amazon deal as it posts higher sales * Q3 sales 9.2 bln euros (Adds detail, background and executive comment)

UPDATE 1-REUTERS SUMMIT-Repsol Sinopec sees stable output through 2020 RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 Brazil-based Repsol Sinopec expects oil and gas output to remain steady at an average of 90,000 to 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day through 2020, the firm's chief executive told Reuters as part of the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

Brazil's GPA sees falling food prices weighing on 3rd-qtr revenue SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian retailer GPA SA expects a drop in prices for food staples to weigh on revenue in the third quarter, executives told analysts on a Wednesday earnings call.

Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit, eyes better EBITDA margin SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian retailer GPA SA posted a second-quarter profit of 165 million reais ($52 million) on Tuesday, compared with a net loss of 277 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

UPDATE 2-Retailer Casino confident on profit goals after French sales growth * Eyes 20 pct rise in H1 group operating profit (Adds CFO comments, analyst, shares)

UPDATE 1-GPA surges on profit margins, Brazil rebound still to come SAO PAULO, April 28 Shares of GPA SA jumped to a 20-month high on Friday after Brazil's biggest retailer reported stronger profit margins at its struggling supermarkets but executives said the fruits of a nascent economic recovery are still to come.

Brazil's GPA says retail-to-wholesale conversions beating forecasts SAO PAULO, April 28 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, has seen better-than-expected results from turning its Extra hypermarkets into Assai cash-and-carry stores and is accelerating investments in those conversions, its chief executive said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Brazil retailer GPA swings to profit as inflation eases SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a swing to a profit in the first quarter as easing inflation helped the profitability of food sales and ongoing job cuts kept a lid on costs.