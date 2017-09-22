BRIEF-Precision drilling announces addition of new director * Precision Drilling Corp - ‍addition of Susan MacKenzie to its board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Precision Drilling provides hurricane Harvey's impact on operations * Announces us$100,000 pledge to U.S. Gulf Coast relief efforts and provides U.S. operational update

Precision Drilling posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss July 31 Canadian oilfield services contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, but said some North American customers asked to idle rigs after cutting budgets for the second half of the year amid weaker oil prices.

Precision Drilling's quarterly loss narrows July 31 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp on Monday reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, helped by higher oil prices and strong demand from the United States and the Middle East.

BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year * Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update

UPDATE 1-Canada's Precision Drilling posts lower-than-expected revenue April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.