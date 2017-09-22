Edition:
India

Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO)

PD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.11
Open
$3.13
Day's High
$3.17
Day's Low
$3.08
Volume
1,276,499
Avg. Vol
2,014,904
52-wk High
$8.21
52-wk Low
$3.01

Chart for

About

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) is an oilfield services company. The Company provides onshore drilling and completion and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,014.61
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 293.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about PD.TO

BRIEF-Precision drilling announces addition of new director

* Precision Drilling Corp - ‍addition of Susan MacKenzie to its board of directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Precision Drilling provides hurricane Harvey's impact on operations

* Announces us$100,000 pledge to U.S. Gulf Coast relief efforts and provides U.S. operational update

01 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Precision Drilling posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

July 31 Canadian oilfield services contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, but said some North American customers asked to idle rigs after cutting budgets for the second half of the year amid weaker oil prices.

01 Aug 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Higher commodity prices lift TSX futures

July 31 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as upbeat manufacturing data from China and weakness in the U.S. dollar supported commodity prices.

31 Jul 2017

Precision Drilling's quarterly loss narrows

July 31 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp on Monday reported a smaller quarterly loss compared to a year earlier, helped by higher oil prices and strong demand from the United States and the Middle East.

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences initiates two Phase 1b/2a clinical trials PRECISION-HD1 and PRECISION-HD2 in patients with Huntington’S Disease

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - ‍trials evaluate first allele-specific investigational drugs for Huntington's Disease, WVE-120101 and WVE-120102​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year

* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update

15 May 2017

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise

April 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices rose driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017.

24 Apr 2017

UPDATE 1-Canada's Precision Drilling posts lower-than-expected revenue

April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected rise in revenue as the rates customers paid to hire rigs fell despite increased demand.

24 Apr 2017

Canada's Precision Drilling posts bigger loss as costs rise

April 24 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.

24 Apr 2017
» More PD.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR.N) $6.70 -0.16
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP.N) $52.00 +1.06
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) $15.28 -0.06
Parker Drilling Company (PKD.N) $0.98 -0.02

Earnings vs. Estimates