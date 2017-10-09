Edition:
Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

PDL.L on London Stock Exchange

81.75GBp
4:17pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
81.75
Open
79.00
Day's High
85.00
Day's Low
78.50
Volume
1,367,005
Avg. Vol
3,266,096
52-wk High
173.60
52-wk Low
59.25

Chart for

About

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and supplier of rough diamonds to the international market. Its segments include Mining and Exploration. Mining segment includes the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania. Exploration segment includes the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): £446.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 531.99
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

Latest News about PDL.L

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds revenue takes hit from Tanzania crackdown

Oct 23 Petra Diamonds Ltd's first quarter revenue fell by 17 percent after the government of Tanzania last month seized a consignment of diamonds from its Williamson mine.

2:00pm IST

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds likely to breach key bank loan condition

Oct 9 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was likely to breach a key condition of its banking agreements this year following the temporary shutdown of its mine in Tanzania and labour disruption in South Africa.

09 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM

Sept 28 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on pay at the company's Finsch and Koffiefontein operations, ending a strike at the two mines.

28 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Britain's Petra gets Tanzania's nod to resume diamond exports

Sept 27 London-listed Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Wednesday it had received authorisation from the Tanzanian government to resume diamond exports and sales from the Williamson mine, lifting its shares from two-year lows.

27 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Investors wary as Tanzania moves to assert more control over mines

NAIROBI/LONDON, Sept 24 New laws and a crackdown on mining firms in Tanzania has slowed fresh investment in what has long been seen as one of Africa's brightest mining prospects as companies assess the consequences of government efforts to claim a bigger slice of the pie.

25 Sep 2017

