BRIEF-Patel Engineering approves raising funds worth up to 3 bln rupees via rights issue * Says approved raising funds worth up to 3 billion rupees via rights issue ‍​

BRIEF-Patel Engineering to consider fund raising options * Says to consider issue of optionally convertible debentures to lenders by conversion of unsustainable debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2xPa87j Further company coverage: