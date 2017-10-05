Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)
PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
74.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs75.55
Open
Rs76.15
Day's High
Rs76.70
Day's Low
Rs74.05
Volume
212,103
Avg. Vol
287,876
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10
About
Patel Engineering Limited is a holding company. The Company is an infrastructure and construction services company, which is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures and other kinds of civil engineering works. The Company operates through Civil Construction, Real Estate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,143.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|156.99
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
BRIEF-Patel Engineering approves raising funds worth up to 3 bln rupees via rights issue
* Says approved raising funds worth up to 3 billion rupees via rights issue
BRIEF-Patel Engineering to consider fund raising options
* Says to consider issue of optionally convertible debentures to lenders by conversion of unsustainable debt Source text: http://bit.ly/2xPa87j Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: