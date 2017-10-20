Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)
PER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
22.20ARS
20 Oct 2017
22.20ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.25 (+1.14%)
$0.25 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
$21.95
$21.95
Open
$22.00
$22.00
Day's High
$22.90
$22.90
Day's Low
$22.00
$22.00
Volume
394,103
394,103
Avg. Vol
96,088
96,088
52-wk High
$23.65
$23.65
52-wk Low
$7.31
$7.31
About
Petrobras Argentina SA, formerly Petrobras Energia SA, is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining sector. The Company’s activities are structured in four business segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, including the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and maintenance of oil and gas... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$46,644.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,019.24
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--