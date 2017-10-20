Edition:
India

Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)

PER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

22.20ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
$21.95
Open
$22.00
Day's High
$22.90
Day's Low
$22.00
Volume
394,103
Avg. Vol
96,088
52-wk High
$23.65
52-wk Low
$7.31

Chart for

About

Petrobras Argentina SA, formerly Petrobras Energia SA, is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining sector. The Company’s activities are structured in four business segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, including the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and maintenance of oil and gas... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): $46,644.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,019.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates