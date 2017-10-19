Edition:
Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

PERP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

127.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€127.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
376,811
52-wk High
€128.30
52-wk Low
€95.73

Pernod Ricard SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of all wines, spirits and liqueursl and food products. The Company operates through three segments: America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World (ROW). It is engaged in trading in finished or semi-finished products, by-products and substitutes... (more)

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): €31,678.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 265.42
Dividend: 1.08
Yield (%): 1.69

Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates

PARIS Pernod Ricard posted a stronger than expected jump in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by accelerating Chinese demand for its high-margin Martell cognac and its Chivas whisky.

19 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates

* Shares hit record high (Adds CEO, CFO comments, analyst, shares)

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO

Oct 19 Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts:

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Pernod CEO cautions against extrapolating Q1 China sales growth to full year

Oct 19 Pernod Ricard CEO Alexandre Ricard tells Reuters by phone:

19 Oct 2017

Demand in China and U.S. help Pernod Ricard beat Q1 forecasts

PARIS, Oct 19 Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand for its Martell cognac and Chivas whisky in China, and by robust growth in its main U.S. market.

19 Oct 2017

Exclusive: Trump selects Washington lawyer Joe Simons to head FTC - official

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump has selected Joseph Simons, an antitrust attorney from a Washington law firm, to head the Federal Trade Commission, a White House official said on Wednesday.

19 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Brown-Forman's Ratings at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brown-Forman Corporation's (Brown-Forman) ratings including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Brown-Forman's affirmation and Outlook revision to Stable reflects an improving financial profile due to expectations for dec

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Pernod Ricard CFO says group looking at targeted acquisitions

Aug 31 Pernod Ricard CFO Gillles Bogaert tells Reuters:

31 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Pernod eyes improvement in India sales from Q2 FY 2017/18

* China sales up 2 percent in fy 2016/17 versus 9 percent decline in fy 2015/16

31 Aug 2017

Pernod Ricard confident on acceleration in profit growth for 2017-2018

PARIS French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Thursday it was confident that profits for the current financial year would show an acceleration from the 2016/17 underlying profit growth of 3.3 percent it reported on Thursday.

31 Aug 2017
