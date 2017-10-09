Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)
180.30GBp
4:17pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
181.30
Open
180.60
Day's High
180.90
Day's Low
177.80
Volume
342,838
Avg. Vol
1,704,901
52-wk High
246.30
52-wk Low
154.10
Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a retailer of pet food, pet products and pet-related services. The Company is also the operator of an animal veterinary business and pet grooming salons and the multi-channel equestrian retailer, Ride-away. The Company has a format, dog focused high... (more)
|Beta:
|0.19
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,097.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|500.00
|Dividend:
|5.00
|Yield (%):
|--
BRIEF-Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT
* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC: BOOKRUNNER SAYS ORDERS NOT AT 195P RISK MISSING
BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice
* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME
BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr
* BLOCK TRADE - PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING OF 61 MILLION SHARES IN CO , ABOUT 12.2% OF CO'S SHARES CAPITAL
BRIEF-Pets At Home says financial outlook for year in line with expectations
* GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.0% TO £256.5M FOR 16 WEEK PERIOD FROM 31ST MARCH TO 20TH JULY 2017
BRIEF-Pets at home posts FY group revenue at 834.2 mln stg
* "Existing joint venture vet practices already deliver income to group of £47.1m, but have potential to generate more than £80m when fully mature" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)