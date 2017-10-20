PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt FRANKFURT, Oct 20 PSA Group Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has signalled possible cost cuts at its Opel unit, noting in a newspaper interview that production costs were at least 50 percent higher than at the company's French factories.

Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17 Oct 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UPDATE 1-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port PARIS, Oct 13 French carmaker PSA on Friday said it would cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port in Britain by the end of the year to improve the production facility's competitiveness.

BRIEF-PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port * Says intends to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port production facility by end of 2017 via voluntary separation programme

BRIEF-France's PSA Group says Kobe Steel is not its supplier * Says Kobe Steel is not its supplier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; writing by Sarah White)

Peugeot bets on utility cars, premium SUVs to boost Brazil sales SAO PAULO, Oct 4 French car maker Peugeot SA on Wednesday said it was focusing on utility vehicles to lift its market share in Brazil and would offer a similar set of models as it sells in Europe.

BRIEF-French car registrations +1,09 percent in September-CCFA * French car registrations +1,09 percent to 170.652 in September - CCFA

BRIEF-Groupe PSA and ChangAn to develop a new one-ton pick-up * Following the framework agreement signed last June 7th, ChangAn Automobile and Groupe PSA go one step further today, signing an agreement to co-develop a new vehicle platform to be implemented in Ding Zhou ChangAn plant, dedicated to LCVs and to develop a new one-ton pick-up for both partners.