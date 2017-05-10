Edition:
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY.TO)

PEY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

18.45CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$18.45
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
588,156
52-wk High
$38.05
52-wk Low
$18.37

About

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes exploration, exploitation and development opportunities located primarily in the Deep Basin of Alberta.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,173.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 164.87
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 6.86

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about PEY.TO

BRIEF-Peyto announces Q1 FFO per share C$0.85

* Peyto announces Q1 2017 results and expands Brazeau core area

10 May 2017
