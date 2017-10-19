Edition:
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

PFE.N on New York Stock Exchange

36.42USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.18 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$36.24
Open
$36.30
Day's High
$36.42
Day's Low
$36.04
Volume
6,571,561
Avg. Vol
5,064,356
52-wk High
$36.60
52-wk Low
$29.83

About

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): $214,682.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,955.13
Dividend: 0.32
Yield (%): 3.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.17 10.90
ROE: -- 15.52 14.09

Latest News about PFE.N

BRIEF-Pfizer reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals - ‍​SEC filing

* Pfizer Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc as of October 10, 2017 - ‍​SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ywc5E7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Pfizer presents results from Phase 2 study of investigational ALK-inhibitor lorlatinib

* Pfizer presents full results from Phase 2 study of next-generation investigational ALK-inhibitor lorlatinib in ALK-positive and ROS1-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-FDA approves Pfizer's Lyrica® CR extended-release tablets CV

* Pfizer Inc - ‍U.S. FDA approves Lyrica CR extended-release tablets CV​

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Nestle has no comment on Pfizer's consumer healthcare business

* Nestle declines comment on any interest in Pfizer's consumer healthcare business, says does not comment on rumours as a matter of policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

11 Oct 2017

Breakingviews - Pfizer and Glaxo may find romance over the counter

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Painkillers and pile cream: these are either the recipe for a terrible night in, or a potentially good corporate deal. Pfizer, the $215 billion U.S. drugmaker, has tasked investment banks with looking into a spinoff or sale of its consumer-goods division, which makes Advil and Preparation H. New GlaxoSmithKline boss Emma Walmsley would be well placed to offer a home.

10 Oct 2017

Pfizer weighs $15 billion sale of consumer healthcare business

Pfizer said on Tuesday it was considering the sale or spin-off of its consumer healthcare business, shaking up the industry and potentially putting a headache pill to lip balm operation worth some $15 billion up for grabs.

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-Pfizer weighs $15 bln sale of consumer healthcare business

* Possible buyers include existing OTC drugmakers and Nestle (Adds Breakingviews link)

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business

* Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business

10 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) $142.40 +0.36
Novartis AG (NOVN.S) CHF84.85 +0.40
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK.N) $63.88 +0.13
Roche Holding Ltd. (ROG.S) CHF234.90 +0.50
Roche Holding Ltd. (RO.S) CHF238.10 +1.20
Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) $56.32 +0.32
Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) €117.75 -0.20
Bayer AG (BAYE.F) -- --
Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) €84.43 +0.62
AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L) 5,186.00 +24.00

