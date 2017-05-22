Edition:
Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)

PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

11,471.55ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-327.45 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
11,799.00
Open
11,062.00
Day's High
11,588.00
Day's Low
11,062.00
Volume
1,532,795
Avg. Vol
440,763
52-wk High
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00

About

Pioneer Food Group Ltd (Pioneer Foods) is a South Africa-based fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's business includes the production, distribution, marketing and selling of a range of food, beverages and related products. The Company's segments include Essential Foods, Groceries and International. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): R26,959.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 233.38
Dividend: 105.00
Yield (%): 3.16

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about PFGJ.J

BRIEF-Pioneer Food says HY HEPS fell 47 pct to 253.4 cents/shr

* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO

* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group sees HY HEPS between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share

* HY HEPS is expected to be between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share compared to 556.4 cents per share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

04 May 2017
