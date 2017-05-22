Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)
PFGJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,471.55ZAc
23 Oct 2017
11,471.55ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-327.45 (-2.78%)
-327.45 (-2.78%)
Prev Close
11,799.00
11,799.00
Open
11,062.00
11,062.00
Day's High
11,588.00
11,588.00
Day's Low
11,062.00
11,062.00
Volume
1,532,795
1,532,795
Avg. Vol
440,763
440,763
52-wk High
18,949.00
18,949.00
52-wk Low
11,020.00
11,020.00
About
Pioneer Food Group Ltd (Pioneer Foods) is a South Africa-based fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company's business includes the production, distribution, marketing and selling of a range of food, beverages and related products. The Company's segments include Essential Foods, Groceries and International. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R26,959.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|233.38
|Dividend:
|105.00
|Yield (%):
|3.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Pioneer Food says HY HEPS fell 47 pct to 253.4 cents/shr
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017
BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO
* In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group
BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group sees HY HEPS between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share
* HY HEPS is expected to be between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share compared to 556.4 cents per share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)