Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)
PFIZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,724.45INR
23 Oct 2017
1,724.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.13%)
Rs2.30 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs1,722.15
Rs1,722.15
Open
Rs1,720.05
Rs1,720.05
Day's High
Rs1,734.00
Rs1,734.00
Day's Low
Rs1,712.00
Rs1,712.00
Volume
6,547
6,547
Avg. Vol
12,452
12,452
52-wk High
Rs1,957.00
Rs1,957.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,642.00
Rs1,642.00
About
Pfizer Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 140 products across over 15 therapeutic areas. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, trading and exporting pharmaceutical products. The Company offers a range of products for Anti-Allergic, Anti-Diabetic,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs81,362.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|45.75
|Dividend:
|15.00
|Yield (%):
|0.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden