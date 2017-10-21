RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest ** Longest SPX streak since similar 6-week run into early Mar. Though, when that streak ended, index sold off 2.6 pct over next month

BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock * P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering * P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:

UPDATE 4-Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row Oct 20 Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board.

US STOCKS-Bank, tech stocks lift Wall Street * Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts

BRIEF-P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation * P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zncAQ4) Further company coverage: