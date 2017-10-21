Edition:
Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

PG.N on New York Stock Exchange

88.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$88.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,262,532
52-wk High
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18

About

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $235,442.80
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,550.01
Dividend: 0.69
Yield (%): 2.99

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 87.15 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.79 10.90
ROE: -- 9.49 14.09

Latest News about PG.N

BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock

* P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gUwPh9) Further company coverage:

21 Oct 2017

BRIEF-P&G files for potential debt shelf offering

* P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2hU0vuz) Further company coverage:

21 Oct 2017

BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest

** Longest SPX streak since similar 6-week run into early Mar. Though, when that streak ended, index sold off 2.6 pct over next month

21 Oct 2017

Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row

Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board. | Video

20 Oct 2017

UPDATE 4-Gillette weakens P&G report after Peltz row

Oct 20 Procter & Gamble Co disappointed Wall Street with sales on Friday, hurt by continuing weakness in its Gillette business, a week after it claimed to have fought off hedge-fund manager Nelson Peltz's move to muscle onto the board.

20 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Tech, bank stocks lift Wall St; tax-cut plan back in focus

* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts

20 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Bank, tech stocks lift Wall Street

* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation

* P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation Source text: (http://bit.ly/2zncAQ4) Further company coverage:

20 Oct 2017

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher fueled by tax-cut optimism

* Senate passes budget plan that could pave the way for tax cuts

20 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB.N) $113.44 --
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) $142.40 --
Unilever NV (UNc.AS) €47.82 +0.03
Unilever NV (UNIA.AS) €47.85 0.00
Unilever NV (UN_pa.AS) €957.24 --
Unilever NV (UN_p.AS) €303.50 --
Unilever NV (UN_pb.AS) -- --
Unilever plc (ULVR.L) 4,162.00 +1.00
L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) €186.55 +1.00
Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL.N) $72.32 --

