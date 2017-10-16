Edition:
Premier Gold Mines Ltd (PG.TO)

PG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.51CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.51
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
829,204
52-wk High
$4.13
52-wk Low
$1.87

About

Premier Gold Mines Limited (Premier) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on exploring for and developing gold deposits within North America. The principal projects in which Premier holds an interest are the Trans-Canada Property, which includes the Hardrock project and the Brookbank project; McCoy-Cove Project,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.40
Market Cap(Mil.): $772.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 202.10
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about PG.TO

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07

* Premier reports second quarter results with record earnings of $0.07 per share

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces

* Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Premier Gold provides South Arturo update

* Premier Gold provides South Arturo update - advancing additional development opportunities

11 Jul 2017
