PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA (PGE.WA)

PGE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

13.22PLN
6:34pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.03zł (+0.23%)
Prev Close
13.19zł
Open
13.19zł
Day's High
13.27zł
Day's Low
13.11zł
Volume
623,404
Avg. Vol
2,086,210
52-wk High
15.00zł
52-wk Low
9.05zł

About

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA is a Poland-based company active in the power sector. The Company is involved in production, sale and distribution of electricity. The main areas of the Company's activity comprise five business lines: Conventional Energy, Wholesale, Retail, Distribution and Renewable Energy. PGE Polska Grupa... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.19
Market Cap(Mil.): zł23,839.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,869.76
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about PGE.WA

Watchdog approves PGE's purchase of EDF's Polish assets, sets conditions

WARSAW Polish anti-monopoly office said that Poland's biggest power firm PGE can take over the local assets of France's EDF on condition that it sells most of the electricity generated by the Rybnik coal-fueled power plant via the power exchange.

05 Oct 2017

Polish watchdog sets conditions for PGE to buy EDF power assets

WARSAW, Sept 28 Poland's PGE may have to sell a coal-fuelled power station or pledge to trade more electricity via the power exchange to get anti-trust approval to buy the local assets of France's EDF.

28 Sep 2017

Polish exporter to fill domestic coal hole with U.S. imports

WARSAW, Sept 27 A domestic coal shortage has forced Poland's largest coal exporter Weglokoks to order a shipment from the United States so that it can honour contracts with its overseas buyers.

27 Sep 2017

Poland's PGE says H1 net profit in line with estimates

WARSAW, Aug 8 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported on Tuesday a net profit of 1.497 billion zlotys ($412.06 million) in the first half of the year, in line with its earlier estimates.

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Mediacap unit signs 2-year deal for advertisement services

* ITS UNIT, THE DIGITALS SP. Z O.O. , SIGNS DEAL WITH PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA FOR ADVERTISEMENT SERVICES

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-K2 Internet's offer chosen as one of two most favorable by PGE

* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS ONE OF TWO MOST FAVORABLE BY PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA

14 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-PGE agrees to buy EDF's Polish power plants for $1.2 bln

WARSAW, May 19 Poland's biggest power producer PGE has agreed to buy French group EDF's local power and heating plants for 4.51 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) including debt, in a move to increase market share and give the state more control over the country's energy assets.

19 May 2017

Poland's PGE says Q1 net profit rises 11 pct y/y

WARSAW, May 11 Poland's biggest power group PGE reported an 11 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, which it attributed to lower costs.

11 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates