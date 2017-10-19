Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF.TO)
PGF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
$1.27
Open
$1.27
Day's High
$1.28
Day's Low
$1.25
Volume
447,095
Avg. Vol
1,334,851
52-wk High
$2.32
52-wk Low
$0.68
About
Pengrowth Energy Corporation is engaged in the development, production and acquisition of, and the exploration for, oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia. The Lindbergh thermal property is located approximately 420 kilometers north east of Calgary, Alberta and 50... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|4.35
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$740.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|552.25
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Pengrowth announces the sale of non-core Alberta assets
* Says sale is expected to generate material savings in aggregate operating expenses as well as general and administrative costs
BRIEF-PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS
* PENGROWTH ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT DEBT REPAYMENT AND FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH BANK SYNDICATE AND NOTEHOLDERS TO AMEND FINANCIAL COVENANTS
BRIEF-PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MLN
* PENGROWTH REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL REMAINING SWAN HILLS PROPERTIES FOR $150 MILLION
BRIEF-Pengrowth qtrly FFO per share $0.05
* Pengrowth closes significant asset sales and reaches agreement in principle on key elements of covenant relief
BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln
* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million
BRIEF-Pengrowth delivers Q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share
* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales
BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 mln
* Pengrowth enters into agreement to sell remaining Swan Hills assets for $185 million