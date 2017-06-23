UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom says resolves issue with gas supplies to Poland MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday a technical issue that caused poor quality gas to be delivered to Poland via the Yamal pipeline had been resolved.

UPDATE 1-Poland suspends Russian gas supplies via Yamal pipeline due to poor quality WARSAW, June 21 Poland temporarily halted gas deliveries from Russia via the Yamal pipeline on Wednesday due to poor quality of the gas, which Russia said was due to a "short-term technical problem."

CEE MARKETS-Warsaw leads stocks rise, Hungarian bonds firm at auction * Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P

UPDATE 1-Poland's PGNiG urges tough stance in EU antitrust case vs Gazprom WARSAW, May 18 State-run Polish oil and gas company PGNiG urged the European Commission on Thursday to take a tough stance in its antitrust investigation into Gazprom, saying the Russian company should have to pay a fine and sell assets.

UPDATE 1-Poland to receive its first U.S. LNG supplies in June WARSAW, April 27 Poland will receive its first liquefied natural gas supplies (LNG) from the United States in mid-June as a result of a deal Polish gas firm PGNiG signed with Cheniere Energy, state-run PGNiG said on Thursday.