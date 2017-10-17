Edition:
India

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

213.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.90 (+1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs210.65
Open
Rs212.95
Day's High
Rs214.20
Day's Low
Rs211.00
Volume
7,966,337
Avg. Vol
4,893,150
52-wk High
Rs226.60
52-wk Low
Rs166.95

Chart for

About

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a transmission company engaged in the power transmission business with responsibility for planning, implementation, operation and maintenance of Inter-State Transmission System and operation of National and Regional Load Dispatch Centers. The Company's segments include Transmission,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.90
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,071,168.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,231.59
Dividend: 3.35
Yield (%): 2.12

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about PGRD.NS

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS

* Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB‍​

17 Oct 2017

