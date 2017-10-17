Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)
213.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs2.90 (+1.38%)
Rs210.65
Rs212.95
Rs214.20
Rs211.00
7,966,337
4,893,150
Rs226.60
Rs166.95
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs1,071,168.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,231.59
|Dividend:
|3.35
|Yield (%):
|2.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS
* Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB
