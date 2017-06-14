Edition:
Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)

PGRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,840.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-51.00 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
2,891.00
Open
2,900.00
Day's High
2,943.00
Day's Low
2,840.00
Volume
134,601
Avg. Vol
250,060
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
2,501.00

Peregrine Holdings Limited is a financial services company. The Company provides with investment management solutions in wealth and alternative assets. Its segments include Wealth Management, Asset Management, Broking & Structuring, Stenham and Advisory. The Company operates wealth and asset management through its subsidiaries,... (more)

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): R6,567.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 226.07
Dividend: 155.00
Yield (%): 5.34

BRIEF-Peregrine Holdings posts FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16 pct

* ‍fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million​

14 Jun 2017
