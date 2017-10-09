Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)
PGSUS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
29.64TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.20TL (-0.67%)
Prev Close
29.84TL
Open
30.20TL
Day's High
30.26TL
Day's Low
29.10TL
Volume
2,395,820
Avg. Vol
2,228,015
52-wk High
30.78TL
52-wk Low
11.99TL
About
Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (Pegasus) is a Turkey-based airline company. The Company operates 40 Boeing 737-800s, 2 Boeing 737-400s plus 3 Boeing 737-800s, 2 Airbus A319s, and 1 Airbus A320s with IZair. Under the ownership of ESAS Holding, Pegasus serves 24 destinations within Turkey and 37 internationally. Internationally the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,659.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|102.27
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|5.27
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-6.63
|14.09
Turkish markets tumble on U.S. dispute, central bank says monitoring closely
ISTANBUL Turkey's lira, stocks and bonds all tumbled on Monday as the United States and Turkey cut back visa services, signalling a sharp deterioration in relations between the NATO allies, and the central bank said it was following developments closely.