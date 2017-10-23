Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)
PHDC.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
3.90EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.28 (+7.73%)
Prev Close
£3.62
Open
£3.69
Day's High
£3.93
Day's Low
£3.67
Volume
28,115,878
Avg. Vol
11,378,797
52-wk High
£3.93
52-wk Low
£2.22
About
Palm Hills Development Company SAE (PHD) is an Egypt-based company that operates in the real estate sector. The Company focuses on the real estate investment in the new cities and urban communities, land reclamation and cultivation, and other activities associated with the Company’s operations. The Company is primarily engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$415.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|115.45
|Dividend:
|0.32
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.