UPDATE 2-Philips growth spurred by toothbrush demand in China * Philips sales grow 4 percent in Q3 on strong demand in China

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips Q3 sales rise to 4.1 billion euros‍​ * Q3 SALES INCREASED TO EUR 4.1 BILLION, WITH COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 4%‍​

Philips Q3 core profit rises 12 pct AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday its core profits in the third quarter rose 12 percent to 532 million euros ($626.11 million), as strong growth in China pushed sales up 4 percent.

Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow AMSTERDAM Health technology company Philips is suspending the manufacture of some defibrillators in the United States and will make others under heightened scrutiny following criticisms from U.S. regulators, in a move it said would dent profits.

UPDATE 2-Philips sees profit hit from U.S. defibrillator blow * Latest in a series of disputes with U.S. regulators (Updates with CEO comments, background, shares)

BRIEF-Philips' subsidiary Philips North America LLC reaches agreement with U.S. DoJ, representing FDA * PHILIPS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON A CONSENT DECREE FOCUSING ON THE COMPANY’S DEFIBRILLATOR MANUFACTURING IN THE U.S.

BRIEF-Philips and Indonesian Siloam Hospitals sign multi-year partnership agreement * ‍PHILIPS AND INDONESIAN SILOAM HOSPITALS SIGN MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​

BRIEF-Koninklijke Philips reclassified to health care sector by MSCI‍​ * RECLASSIFICATION EFFECTIVE AS OF OPENING OF EUROPEAN MARKETS ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2017 Source text: http://philips.to/2gxBNPI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

BRIEF-Gigastorage files third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands * Says the company files a third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands with Intellectual Property Court, on July 31, regarding DVD optical disk patent infringement case