Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)

PHIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

922.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs11.20 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
Rs911.50
Open
Rs919.75
Day's High
Rs939.00
Day's Low
Rs908.05
Volume
319,372
Avg. Vol
606,423
52-wk High
Rs959.90
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Phillips Carbon Black Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of carbon black, which is used by the rubber industry. It operates through two segments: Carbon black and Power. The Company produces and sells excess electric power generated from the low calorific value off gas, which is... (more)

Beta: 1.48
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs31,898.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.47
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.78

BRIEF-India's Phillips Carbon Black June-qtr PAT rises

* June quarter PAT 481.6 million rupees versus 95 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Phillips Carbon Black gets members' nod for scheme of amalgamation of Goodluck Dealcom with co

* Gets members' nod for approval of scheme of amalgamation of Goodluck Dealcom Pvt with co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tUhBAR) Further company coverage:

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Phillips Carbon Black seeks members' nod for amalgamation with Goodluck Dealcom

* Seeks members' nod for scheme of amalgamation between Goodluck Dealcom Private Ltd and Phillips Carbon Black Ltd

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Phillips Carbon Black March-qtr PAT rises

* March quarter PAT 281.4 million rupees versus profit 27.3 million rupees year ago

25 May 2017
