Edition:
India

Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.BO)

PHOE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

569.50INR
9:39am IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.75 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs567.75
Open
Rs561.20
Day's High
Rs569.75
Day's Low
Rs560.70
Volume
47
Avg. Vol
14,062
52-wk High
Rs597.95
52-wk Low
Rs285.05

Chart for

About

The Phoenix Mills Limited is an India-based company engaged in the construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of malls and other real estate properties. It operates through twos segments: Property & Related Services, and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.39
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs82,381.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 153.08
Dividend: 2.40
Yield (%): 0.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about PHOE.BO

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills says unit buys 50 pct stake in Columbus Investment Advisory

* Says Market City Resources acquired 50 percent stake in Columbus Investment Advisory on Oct 4 for 5.6 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2wyCsHr Further company coverage:

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills' raises shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd

* Says co's shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd (ODPL) raised to 100 percent; ODPL now a unit of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2yLW6S8 Further company coverage:

29 Sep 2017

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Sep 18

Sep 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of September 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Crest Ventures announces share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills

* Says entered into share purchase deal with Phoenix Mills for sale of about 1.3 million shares held by it in Vamona Developers

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquires equity stake of Eder River

* Acquired 4.98 pct equity stake of Eder River Ltd on Sept 4, 2017 in Offbeat Developers Private Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wB3jFh) Further company coverage:

05 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board buy Pune site for 1.61 bln rupees

* Phoenix Mills Limited and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquire site to develop high-quality retail destination

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Phoenix Mills June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 311.9 million rupees versus 448.7 million rupees year ago

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Phoenix Mills acquired 1.7 mln shares of Offbeat Developers held by HBS Realtors

* Says acquired 1.7 million shares of Offbeat Developers Private Limited held by HBS Realtors Private Limited

23 May 2017
» More PHOE.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates