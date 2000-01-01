Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)
PHP.L on London Stock Exchange
118.43GBp
4:03pm IST
118.43GBp
4:03pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.57 (-1.30%)
-1.57 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
120.00
120.00
Open
120.00
120.00
Day's High
121.00
121.00
Day's Low
118.00
118.00
Volume
313,813
313,813
Avg. Vol
797,155
797,155
52-wk High
123.50
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00
105.00
About
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company is the investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It specializes in the ownership of freehold or long leasehold interests in purpose-built... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£738.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|599.53
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.52
|14.09